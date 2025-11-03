Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Military bands cancel Fleet Week appearance due to government shutdown

Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel
A member of the audience records U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Denzell Ivory, a musician percussionist for 1st Marine Division Band, during the 1st Marine Division Band’s 10th annual concert at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, Calif., March 29, 2018.The performance displayed the Marine Corps' commitment to musical excellence while performing traditional military pieces to the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Rhita Daniel)
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Military bands that were scheduled to perform at a Fleet Week concert in Balboa Park announced that they are canceling their appearance due to the government shutdown.

"The San Diego Fleet Week Foundation has been advised that due to the continued lapse in appropriations resulting from the ongoing federal government shutdown. Navy Band Southwest and Marine Band San Diego will not be able to participate in the Sunday Concert at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion," Fleet Week CEO Larry Blumberg said in a statement.

"The San Diego Fleet Week Foundation and the Spreckels Organ Society look forward to future opportunities to collaborate on musical programs to share with the San Diego Community," he added.

The 2 p.m. free military and veteran appreciation concert will go on as scheduled without the two bands, featuring the Spreckels Organ.

Fleet Week San Diego is a nonprofit foundation created by community and business leaders "to honor, celebrate, and thank the men and women of the military through public events and alliances that increase public awareness of the many contributions made by the military and the defense community to the San Diego Region,'" Blumberg said.

Other Fleet Week events have been canceled or changed due to the government shutdown.

