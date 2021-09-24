Mike Hess Brewing Co. raising money for pediatric cancer research

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Mike Hess Brewing Company is raising money for pediatric cancer research with a fundraiser where participants shave their heads to raise money.

Hess' daughter, Keely, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2018. As part of her treatment, Keely's leg had to be amputated.

She's now 15-years-old and in remission, but since then, Hess started raising money to help fund more research for childhood cancer treatments. Hess partners with the St. Baldrick's Foundation to raise money. In 2019, they raised $72,000 dollars, this year they're aiming for $100,000.

As of Thursday night, 20 people are signed up to shave their heads, and nearly $26,000 has been raised.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mike Hess Brewing Company in North Park.

To donate to Mike Hess' Brewing team, click here.