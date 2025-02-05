Mexican troops arrive in Tijuana as part of U.S. - Mexico tariff deal

TIJUANA, Mexico (KGTV) — Hundreds of Mexican National Guard troops arrived in Tijuana on Tuesday.

The move is part of a deal between Mexico and the U.S. that led President Trump to put a pause on tariffs on our neighbors to the south for the next 30 days.

Video from ABC 10News' reporting partner Televisa shows the troops' arrival. Two-hundred and fifty Mexican troops arrived in Tijuana just before 9:30 Tuesday morning. Shortly after noon, another 250 Mexican National Guardsmen arrived, a total of 500 troops in Tijuana.

The troops arrived at Air Force Base 12 in Tijuana, located just south of the border between the two U.S. ports of entry.

The move comes just a day after President Trump announced he’d be pausing the tariffs on Mexico, before they even took effect.

The National Guard troops will be stationed at several hot spots along the border on the Mexican side. According to the deal, their goal will be to ‘ reinforce the border.'

Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, confirmed the troop's deployment in her morning press conference on Tuesday.

Mexican troops at the border aren’t unheard of; in 2019, a similar deal between Trump and Mexico’s former president deployed National Guard troops to Mexico's northern and southern border.

Tuesday, along the U.S. side of the border, Sky10 captured video of U.S. Service members working on the wall, seen welding and then placing razor wire on the southern wall.

Mexico is expected to deploy a total of 10,000 troops to the border as part of the deal to avoid or delay the tariffs. The threat of tariffs, however, is still on the table after the 30-day pause as both countries negotiate over drug smuggling and illegal immigration.

