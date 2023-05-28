Memorial Day weekend kicks off with 'May Gray' weather at San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At the beach, Memorial Day weekend kicked off with weather a little chillier and cloudier than most would prefer. However, hundreds still enjoyed the coast — refusing to let "May Gray" ruin any plans.

"We’re going jet skiing and possibly deep sea fishing Monday," said one beachgoer.

"It’s 60 degrees... I’m out here in a shirt and shorts and sandals. In Seattle, you’d be in a raincoat, ski pants and probably ski boots," said another visitor from Washington.

The sun finally broke through the clouds on Saturday afternoon.

While some San Diego beaches looked picturesque, others near the border remained closed for the holiday.

Coronado Beach has been closed since May 5 due to sewage contamination from Mexico. Imperial Beach and the Silver Strand are also closed. At this time, it's unclear when those closures will be lifted.

On Saturday morning, a protest was held in Coronado.

"This is a real emergency that needs emergency funding and emergency fixes right now," said one resident.

Protesters demanded action from elected officials and asked for a public health emergency declaration.

