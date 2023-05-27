Sewage contamination keeps several beaches closed for Memorial Day Weekend

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Memorial Day Weekend is expected to bring a lot of visitors to San Diego beaches, but many beachgoers may be disappointed to learn several beaches are closed due to sewage contamination.

Along Imperial Beach, the Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines are yellow signs that read "KEEP OUT - SEWAGE CONTAMINATED WATER."

"Finally, when the sun broke out. I was like I got to go to the beach," Joel Rodiel-Lucero said. "I have been looking at the water all day and been wanting to get in."

That was the case for others at Coronado Beach until they saw the warning signs.

"I had my bathing suit on. I came out [and] I see the signs. Now I got to go change," Denisse Ojeda said.

Coronado Beach has been closed since May 5th due to sewage contamination from Tijuana.

The county issued the closure after bacteria levels in the water tested higher than normal.

"Coronado residents are aware and alarmed about what's happening [on] our beaches," Marely Ramirez said.

Ramirez is part of a group of residents calling on elected officials to do more to prevent sewage contamination along our beaches.

They plan to hold a protest Saturday.

"We want to protect every single person who comes here to visit and enjoy the beaches but not as they are right now. We don't want them to enter polluted waters," Ramirez said.

However, some weren't phased by the signs and ignored the warnings to catch a wave or walk in the water.

Meanwhile, others found different ways to make the most of their beach day.

"We're still going to enjoy it. We're going to walk around, just enjoy the environment, the scenery and have a good day," Ojeda said.

