Mega Millions ticket worth $183,000 sold at San Diego gas station store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in the Tuesday evening's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a gas station-convenience store in San Diego and is worth $183,291.

The California Lottery said the local winning ticket was sold at the Hazard Center Auto Mart on 7698 Friars Rd. Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in Carson and is also worth $183,291.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

Three other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold. The ones sold in Delaware and Ohio are both worth $1 million.

The one sold in Virginia is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $515 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 5, 56, 61, 66 and the Mega number was 4. The jackpot was $475 million.

The drawing was the 26th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.