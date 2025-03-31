Medical Examiner's Office: Girl, 9, dies after procedure at Vista dental office

EDITOR'S NOTE: ABC 10News is not identifying the dental office where the procedure occurred because no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office reported a 9-year-old San Diego girl died hours after undergoing a procedure at a Vista dental office.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the girl underwent a surgical procedure and went under anesthesia at the office on March 18.

After the surgery, the girl was taken to a recovery room. She was later discharged and taken home by her mother.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the girl “remained asleep during her transport home. Upon arrival, she stayed sleeping and was transitioned into her bed at home. Family checked on her throughout the day to later find her unresponsive in bed and called 911 for emergency services assistance.”

The girl was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital, but she was pronounced dead after arrival.

In a statement, the dental office said:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our young patient, which occurred several hours after her completed dental procedure.

"The patient was referred to our office for dental treatment under general anesthesia due to her young age and acute situational anxiety. Throughout the procedure, she was continuously monitored by our dentist anesthesiologist, who is a Diplomate of the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology as well as a Fellow in Anesthesiology from American Dental Society of Anesthesiology and active member of the American Society of Dentist Anesthesiologists who has over 20 years of experience successfully administering general anesthesia on children, with no complications observed.

"Following the procedure, she was discharged in stable condition -- awake, with stable vital signs and protective reflexes intact -- into her mother's care, following our standard post-anesthesia protocols.

"At this time, the cause of death has not been determined. The medical examiner is conducting a thorough investigation, with which we are fully cooperating. We are committed to ensuring all facts come to light.

"We cannot discuss specific details due to privacy laws and the active investigation. We respectfully ask for patience as the medical examiner completes their work, as premature speculation may cause additional pain to the family.

"The safety and well-being of our patients have always been and remain our highest priority. While we understand the concerns and questions surrounding this tragic event, we respectfully ask for patience as the investigation proceeds. For the sake of the family and the integrity of the process, we encourage restraint regarding speculation.

"Our hearts break for the family during this unimaginable time of grief, and we extend our deepest condolences as we maintain our focus on supporting the family and cooperating fully with the medical investigation.”