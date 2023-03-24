Medical Examiner identifies 2 migrant drowning victims at Black's Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The county Medical Examiner's Office Friday identified two more people who died when two alleged smuggling boats capsized off Black's Beach in Torrey Pines area.

According to the Medical Examiner, the victims were Paul Diaz-Lopez, 50; and Ana Jacqueline Figueroa Perez, 23.

The coroner's office listed drowning as the cause of death. An official report stated that the "place of death" for both victims was listed as the beach on March 12.

No identification has been made for the remaining two victims.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working with the Consulate General of Mexico "to identify and notify the families of all the deceased."

Earlier this month, the local Mexican consulate general's office announced it believes that seven of the eight people who drowned off the San Diego County coast were Mexican nationals, based on the identification some of them carried.

During a March 12 press conference, San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said an unknown person who spoke Spanish called San Diego dispatch and told them about the two vessels, holding a total of 15 people, overturning.

According to the Consulate General's office, those seeking information on missing relatives may contact the consulate's emergency line at 619-843- 6399 or proteccion@consulmexsd.org, or contact the Center for Information and Attention to Mexicans (CIAM) in the United States at 520-623-7874.

U.S. Border Patrol says they're working with the Mexican government to prevent this from happening again.