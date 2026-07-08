Medical emergency forces Honolulu-to-San Diego Southwest flight to return

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu to San Diego returned to Hawaii late Tuesday after a medical emergency on board, airline officials said.

ABC 10News learned Flight 512 departed Honolulu around 9 p.m. Hawaii time and was scheduled to arrive at San Diego International Airport just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A passenger experienced an undisclosed medical issue during the flight, prompting the crew to declare an emergency.

Southwest said the plane returned to Honolulu due to an FAA-designated point that determines whether flights from Hawaii should turn back or continue to the mainland.

The flight was rescheduled to depart Honolulu at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, with arrival in San Diego expected at 5:50 a.m. Thursday.