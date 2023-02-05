Watch Now
Medical emergency causes crash on 905 freeway in San Diego

Posted at 6:55 AM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 09:55:19-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A driver suffered a medical emergency, which caused his car to go off the Otay Mesa (905) Freeway in San Diego Saturday evening.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:59 p.m. on the westbound Otay Mesa Freeway at Siempre Viva Road.

Arriving San Diego firefighters performed CPR on the patient, described on the CHP log as a 74-year-old man.

Witnesses told the CHP the car went off the freeway at the right-hand shoulder. Arriving officers said the crash caused guardrail damage.

