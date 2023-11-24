Meals on Wheels serves East County seniors for Thanksgiving

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Meals on Wheels made Thanksgiving even more special for some homebound seniors in the East County, delivering more than 1,500 meals that included turkey, stuffing, a slice of pumpkin pie, and more.

Volunteers did the heavy lifting, so homebound seniors like Kim Ogden don't have to.

"It's really great for us because we don't get out too much. We don't drive," said Ogden. "My wife is completely blind, and I can't drive anymore. And I can't walk anymore, back problems."

According to Meals on Wheels, the Ogdens are part of the estimated ten percent of seniors in San Diego County who struggle with hunger.

"Not having to go out and buy groceries, which I can't do very easily," said Ogden. "And not having to prepare the food at home, it makes it a lot more convenient."

The nonprofit teamed up with Pickups Limited to help make deliveries. Volunteers are giving out much more than food, since nearly half of local seniors live alone.

"It's the most rewarding thing to see a smile on a lonely person's face, especially on Thanksgiving," said volunteer Adele Garland. "These guys, they're not with family. They're all alone and we're their only contact, and we're the people that are gonna make them smile today."

Meals on Wheels delivers more than 600,000 meals to seniors in San Diego County every year. If you want to learn more about them or donate, you can visit their website.