MCAS Miramar Fire: Brush fire began during controlled burn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A brush fire that broke out on the MCAS Miramar base Saturday began during a controlled burn, according to the air station's fire department.

Referred to as the Aqueduct Fire, the fire spread around 2 p.m. Saturday in the East Miramar training area.

Both San Diego Fire and Cal Fire responded to assist Miramar officials. San Diego Fire supported with 5 brush engines and a helicopter.

Cal Fire officials told ABC 10News the fire had reached 75 acres by 3 p.m., including the controlled burn area.

Around 5:30 p.m., San Diego Fire said they stopped the spread of the fire and there was no threat to the City of San Diego.

The fire was contained Saturday night and the exact details of the spread of the fire remain under investigation, Capt. Michael Scaccia confirmed.

The Aqueduct Fire is the second large fire to break out in recent days, with multiple residents displaced on Friday following a Spring Valley brush fire that destroyed two homes on the 9700 block of Arapaho Street.