Brush fire erupts in Spring Valley area, threatens homes

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire burning near a neighborhood in Spring Valley.

The vegetation fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. near the 9700 block of Arapaho Street, near Jamacha Boulevard.

San Miguel Fire Department officials told ABC 10News that a house fire first erupted in the 9800 block of Ivanho Street, burning at least two homes. Strong winds then blew embers towards a field about a half-mile away and ignited the brush fire.

Crews at the scene of the brush fire were advising nearby residents to evacuate as flames approached several homes.

SKY10 AERIAL FOOTAGE:

