Mayor's budget cuts could limit access to San Diego lakes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego residents are speaking out against a proposal that would limit access to Lake Murray, a popular recreation spot, to weekends only.

The plan is part of Mayor Todd Gloria's effort to address the city's $258 million deficit by cutting 20 percent from the Reservoir Recreation Program's budget of of $3,110,927.

"This is a great free option for the entire community to come and get outside and get fresh air and to exercise and to meet their fellow San Diegans and to have it open at 7 days a week has been a great," said San Diegan Hannah Green.

Green, who visits Lake Murray multiple times a week, expressed concern about the potential changes.

"There's not a lot of safe green spaces in neighborhoods all the time, and this is a great place to come and exercise and walk with your family and have that taken away would really impact my quality of life, honestly," said Green.

If implemented, the city says the reservoirs would be closed to all public access on weekdays. Parking lots would be inaccessible, and restrooms would be locked, though portable toilets would remain unlocked on days when the lake is closed.

The City Council's Budget Review Committee has scheduled meetings between May 5 and May 9 where the public can provide input on the proposal.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.