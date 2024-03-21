Mayor to announce appointee for next San Diego Police chief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Mayor Todd Gloria is scheduled to announce his appointee for the next chief of the San Diego Police Department on Thursday.

Current SDPD Chief David Nisleit is set to retire in June, and Gloria is expected to reveal his choice to be Nisleit’s successor at a City Hall event on Thursday morning.

The announcement comes after the city conducted massive efforts to gather public input on what the community wants to see in the next chief. The city opened an online survey in January and also hosted nine forums across all of the city's districts.

More than 800 people took the online survey and about 200 people attended the district forums.

When looking at the online survey responses, three parts that scored the highest: the characteristics people want to see in the chief, how the chief would engage in the community, and the qualities they think the chief should have.

For characteristics, 96% of the community members said integrity, trustworthiness, honesty, ethical decision-making, and fairness were important factors.

For community engagement, 65% of surveyors said the next chief should be solution-oriented towards tackling underlying conditions to public safety problems.

For qualities, 68% of those surveyed said it's important for the chief to be motivating, inspiring, and commanding when leading their officers and the SDPD staff.

Once announced, the mayor’s appointee will still need to be confirmed by the City Council.

To see the full results of the online survey, visit https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/2024-03/police-chief-recruitment-survey-responses.pdf.