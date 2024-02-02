Mayor provides update after Thursday's storm, community says they need more help

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There was a collective sigh of relief on Thursday after the storm passed through San Diego County, leaving minimal damage and flooding compared to last week's storm.

Mayor Todd Gloria updated San Diegans after the storm Thursday evening. Other city leaders joined Gloria, who all agreed the work to prepare in the last couple of days paid off.

Gloria says the city anticipates lifting the evacuation warning by Friday morning.

He also said people should continue prepping their homes since more rain is coming next week.

Gloria said he is still advocating for more assistance from FEMA in the long term and working to ensure the city's infrastructure is maintained, explaining the need for funding and the time it takes to get clean-up projects approved and executed.

People in Southcrest, most affected by the storm, watched the press conference and said they had mixed feelings.

Some applauded the city's work over the last few days, but others said they need even more help. One woman said neighbors need a safe place to sleep at night because the homes are growing mold and are full of dust and debris.

Mayor Gloria advised that those who need housing should use resources like the county resource center, the municipal gym shelter, or the Red Cross for assistance.

The next storm is expected to hit San Diego early next week.