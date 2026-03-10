Mayor Gloria, city council honor 10 San Diegan 'Women of Distinction'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — To mark Women's History Month, Mayor Todd Gloria and each member of the San Diego City Council honored 10 "Women of Distinction" at Tuesday's council meeting.

Gloria named Maria Chavez, immigration legal director at Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans, this year's citywide Woman of Distinction.

Citing her more than 17 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and immigration policy, Gloria said Chavez has made significant contributions to the San Diego region, advocating for policies and programs that support immigrant communities and promote equitable access to resources.

"When we tell the story of San Diego -- how we grow, how we solve problems, how we take care of each other -- women are not a chapter in that story. Women are authors of it," Gloria said. "Our honorees represent the best of San Diego -- and their impact isn't abstract. It's visible in lives improved, doors opened, neighborhoods protected and families strengthened."

Gloria began the annual award five years ago. This year's nine other Women of Distinction are:



Caryn Blanton, honoree of Council President Joe LaCava, District 1: The executive director of Shoreline Community Services in Pacific Beach, she works to address the community's most urgent needs through "compassion, equity, and strong partnerships," according to a city statement.

Lynn Carol Haims, honoree of Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell, District 2: The vice president of the Clairemont Town Council and president of the Clairemont Town Council Foundation, she has served the community for nearly a decade. A resident of District 2 for almost 20 years, Lynn has led numerous initiatives, including the annual Clairemont Garden Tour, the Morena Boulevard Banner Program, and the Transformer Box Beautification Project.

Ruth-Ann Thorn, honoree of Councilman Stephen Whitburn, District 3: A Native American business owner and certified Women and Minority Business Enterprise business leader, she "amplifies the voices of Native American communities within the San Diego business sector and across the United States."

LaRaza Webb, honoree of Councilman Henry Foster, District 4: The chief operations officer of Raimo Residence and a community advocate in southeastern San Diego, as well as co-founder of The Block Club, a community initiative focused on preserving and promoting Black art and culture.

Diane Wavrik, honoree of Councilwoman Marni Von Wilpert, District 5: The Rancho YMCA and Escondido gymnastics program director and head coach, has more than 34 years of service to the YMCA of San Diego County and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from USA Gymnastics-Southern California.

Jemma Samala, honoree of Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee, District 6: Serving her second term as president of the University City Community Association, she has been a community leader since moving to the area in 1999 and has led numerous organizations supporting local schools and youth, including the University City Little League and the UC High School Centurion Foundation.

Allison Garner, honoree of Councilman Raul Campillo, District 7: Director of strategic partnerships and military relations at the Armed Services YMCA, she works to improve the lives of military families through impactful programs and partnerships.

Xochitl Alvarez, honoree of Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, District 8: Director of graduate support at Nativity Prep in San Diego, she has led the school's college access and success program since 2009, guiding hundreds of first-generation students and their families on the path from middle school through college graduation.

Rahmo Abdi, honoree of Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera, District 9: Director of campaigns and organizing at the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans, she leads community organizing efforts and supports immigrant and refugee communities. Born in Mogadishu, Somalia, she came to the United States as a refugee and has dedicated her career to empowering immigrant youth and families.

