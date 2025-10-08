Mayor Gloria appoints Rolando Charvel as next city CFO, pending council OK

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday announced the appointment of Rolando Charvel to the city's chief financial officer position, pending approval by the San Diego City Council.

Charvel currently serves as the city's director of finance and city comptroller and has 26 years of experience in public finance. He served as the city's CFO for several years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rolando has demonstrated exceptional financial stewardship, a deep commitment to public service and the strategic leadership we need to guide San Diego's fiscal future," Gloria said. "His track record of driving innovation, improving transparency and delivering results makes him the ideal candidate to serve as our chief financial officer."

If approved, he will replace Matthew Vespi, who was hired as the Port of San Diego's chief administrative officer last month.

The CFO leads the city's financial strategy -- including overseeing the budget -- accounting, the city's treasury and will serve as the mayor's advisor on financial policy and fiscal planning.

"I'm honored by the mayor's confidence and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the people of San Diego," Charvel said. "Fiscal responsibility is the foundation of public trust, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen transparency, modernize systems and ensure the city's long-term financial health."

Charvel joined the city in 1999 and has since held the positions of comptroller, director of financial reporting and -- from 2017-2020 -- the role of CFO.

Gloria's office touted some of his accomplishments, including consolidating San Diego's accounting, budgeting and debt management functions, saving the city more than $900,000 annually.

Charvel serves as chair of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants Committee on Municipal Accounting. He holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from San Diego State University, graduating cum laude.

The City Council is expected to consider the appointment in the coming weeks.

