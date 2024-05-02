Watch Now
Dozens march from downtown to Chicano Park to protest worker rights

San Diego workers gathered at Downtown San Diego for a rally and a march ahead of May Day on Wednesday. They say it is impossible to work and afford to live in San Diego
Posted at 11:24 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 02:24:33-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens took to the streets of downtown on Wednesday to protest worker rights on May Day.

The group marched from the federal building to Chicano Park, chanting and cheering along the way.

The group comprised several San Diego organizations with a clear set of demands. One of their biggest rally cries was for the freedom of Palestinians in Gaza.

For those closer who live and work in San Diego, their fight was for liveable wages, free and universal health care, housing and education.

These groups said working multiple jobs to barely make ends meet is becoming nearly impossible.

The rally and march included speakers from several communities and remained peaceful.

