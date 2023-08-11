Maui fires destroy homes of Clairemont woman's family

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Clairemont woman who has a home in Lahaina is sharing her family's heartbreak after the Maui wildfires.

“I cried the whole day, on and off. It’s devastation,” said Jodi Vachon.

For Vachon, the last days have been a blur, ever since the flames swept toward her family home and five homes of loved ones, located on a cul-de-sac in Lahaina.

Just minutes after her aunt, Jeanne Smythe, saw smoke a half mile away, the flames were at the house. Smythe took a photo of flames encroaching on her house as she pulled out of her driveway.

“It came down to our place so quickly. We’ve never seen anything like that,” said Smythe, choking back tears.

Smythe made a harrowing escape, as fire arrived at her home.

“In the thick smoke, it was so scary. You can hear the popping noise. I guess the houses, the windows are popping. Fire was on each side of the road,” said Smythe.

Days later, while her family hasn't been allowed back, photos show four of the six homes are destroyed.

Her home, with its large plum era and fruit garden, is partially standing. Some of those homes date back several generations.

“Sad, my memories are gone. The generations of hard work is gone in minutes," said Vachon.

Vachon is no stranger to the fire threat. In 2018, Hurricane Olivia sparked several wildfires, burning down dozens of homes, including another aunt's home, and partially burning hers.

In that wildfire, ‘Lahaina Strong’ become a common term. Vachon believes it will be a phrase that will now be spoken again.

“People are going to band together. That’s the ‘Ohana’, ’Aloha’ way. A lot of people who don’t have anything, and they want to give you what they have,” said Vachon.

Vachon says she's thankful all of her family, including aunts and cousins and some 50 others, escaped unhurt.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help her family with expenses.

