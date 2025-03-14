Massive sinkhole worrying University City neighbors after fence is 'falling in'

The fencing and caution tape on Syracuse Avenue isn't new for neighbors in University City.

Those who live right next to this sinkhole say it's been a problem for a year, almost to the day.

“I actually moved in, I wanna say maybe one or two days before it first opened up about a year ago. Just kind of surprised that it's, you know, still an issue for this long,” said Colin Grubensky, a University City resident.

Grubensky’s nextdoor neighbor has been a sinkhole ever since he moved in.

The walking path next to it is closed, as water fills the widening ditch.

“Know a lot of people use these paths for biking and walking, so you know there's always a risk that somebody just doesn't notice it. It's full of water now which is new, and kind of gross,” said Grubensky.

The sinkhole formed in March of 2024 and was placed on the emergency project list for repairs after being evaluated in April.

Almost a year later:

“There was a fence, kind of a like, an initial fence put up, and then another fence put up later, and you can see that fence now is kind of mostly falling into it,” said Grubensky.

The City of San Diego said this sinkhole is the result of deteriorating metal pipes under the ground that need to be replaced.

One of the residents we spoke to said the drain is completely blocked off after this latest storm.

They were told it would take 2 million dollars to fix.

I reached out to the city to confirm -- and they referred me to their original statement, saying repairs were supposed to begin this week, and were delayed by the rain.

“If we're just gonna let it continue to expand like obviously eventually houses are gonna come into come into play as well,” said Grubensky.

The city says permanent repairs will begin after the rain passes and on-site conditions permit.