Massive IT outage impacts San Diego Superior Court's computer systems

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Superior Court officials said Friday’s widespread IT outage affected the court’s computer systems, but they are reminding those with court dates to report to their assigned courtroom as scheduled.

Court officials sent the following news release:

“Courtrooms are prioritized to be repaired and several are already operational. If you have a court date this morning, please report to the courtroom as scheduled. If you were permitted to and planned to appear remotely, you may do so, however, you may need to wait in the Microsoft Teams ‘lobby’ if that courtroom has not yet been repaired. We hope that all courtrooms will be operational later this morning.

The computers in the business offices will also require manual repairs. We are making every effort to repair all computers today, however, litigants should anticipate delays in the business offices and with administrative functions.

Online applications including the Court Index, Registers of Actions, payment portals, eFiling and telephone systems are operational. The public is urged to visit the Court’s website at sdcourt.ca.gov to handle traffic tickets or obtain court information.”

The worldwide technology outage was attributed to a software issue linked to cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. The firm said the issue was not related to a security breach or cyberattack.

The outage led to disruptions at airports across the U.S. and around the world, as well as problems at financial institutions, medical facilities, and other businesses/services.