Massachusetts double murder suspect arrested in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A suspect wanted in the brazen murder of a mother and daughter who were shot in their car outside their home in Worcester, Massachusetts, is in custody on Monday afternoon in San Diego.

The arrest comes exactly a week after the murders.

Worcester Police say Dejan Belnavis was arrested just hours after the reward for his arrest increased to $10,000. Police say unnamed technology helped them catch up with him.

The department could not specify the type of technology but said they had been tracking him all week. He was arrested near the San Diego Zoo; no other location was provided.

The murders happened last Monday in Worcester, which is about an hour outside of Boston. The victims were identified as Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella Nunez.

Police arrested one suspect the day after the murders, but the manhunt for Belnavis was just getting started. Worcester Police thanked both San Diego Police and the U.S. Marshals for their help in the case during a press conference Monday.

Police didn’t say why they think Belnavis came to San Diego. They haven’t released a motive or relationship, if any, between the victims and the suspects.

Both suspects are expected to be charged with murder. It's unclear when Belnavis will be extradited to Massachusetts.