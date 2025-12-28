Masked man robs Subway sandwich shop at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police were searching for an armed robbery suspect today in Lincoln Park, where a Subway sandwich shop was held up.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Euclid Avenue at about 2 p.m. Saturday after the masked suspect displayed a firearm and fled with money from the cash register, according to the San Diego Police Department.

No injuries were reported and the scene was active and ongoing, with multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect, police said.

