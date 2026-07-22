Married couple sentenced to prison for San Diego County mail theft spree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A married couple who stole mail from residences and post offices across San Diego County, then used financial information acquired during the thefts to gain over $150,000 in profit, were sentenced this week to federal prison terms.

Prosecutors said that over the course of two years, David Anthony Burge and Kyrsten Renee Bospflug used stolen U.S. Postal Service and counterfeit keys to steal mail from the Bonita Post Office and apartment complexes throughout the city of San Diego.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the impacted complexes were located on Island Avenue, Georgia Court, Broadway Street, Ohio Street, 31st Street, Riviera Drive, and Pacific Beach Drive, with some of the complexes targeted multiple times in short succession.

After obtaining victims' personally identifiable information, Burge and Bospflug impersonated the victims at banks and opened accounts in the victims' names, prosecutors said. A prosecution sentencing memorandum states they also impersonated victims at hotels and rental car agencies.

They also nabbed credit cards and checks during the thefts, with both defendants admitting in plea agreements that they altered and deposited stolen checks into bank accounts they controlled.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail theft earlier this year.

Burge was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison, while Bospflug was sentenced to just over three years.

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