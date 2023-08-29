Marines from Camp Pendleton among injured in Australia aircraft crash

DARWIN, AUSTRALIA (KGTV) – Marines from Camp Pendleton were among those injured in Sunday's MV-22B Osprey aircraft crash on Melville Island in Australia, officials said.

The crash happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. The troops were being transported during a routine training exercise when the accident occurred, the Marines said in a statement.

On Monday, the Marine force released the names of the Marines who were killed in the crash. All were based out of Hawaii.



U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Spencer R. Collart, male, 21, MV-22B Osprey crew chief for VMM-363 (REIN), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, originally from Arlington, VA

U.S. Marine Corps Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, female, 29, MV-22B Osprey pilot for VMM-363 (REIN), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, originally from Belleville, IL

U.S. Marine Corps Major Tobin J. Lewis, male, 37, the executive officer of VMM-363 (REIN), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, originally from Jefferson, CO



Twenty other Marines were injured in the crash. Three remain at the Royal Darwin Hospital- one in critical and the other two are in stable condition. The other 17 were treated for minor injuries and then released.

Several of the troops injured were from Camp Pendleton, including Marines from the 3rd Batallion and 1st Marine Regiment. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family,” said Col Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of MRF-D. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved.

At present, we remain focused on required support to the ongoing recovery and investigative efforts

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Australian Defence Force, Northern Territory Police, Northern Territory Government, CareFlight Air and Mobile Services, NT Health, National Critical Care and Trauma Response Center, and Tiwi Island Government, who have come together to assist us in this difficult time.”