Marine veteran who served at Camp Pendleton killed outside Boston bar

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones and friends are remembering a Marine veteran, killed outside a Boston bar during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“We are heartbroken,” said an emotional Micaela Martinez, who spoke out via Zoom about the loss of her little brother, Daniel Martinez.

“When I have kids, he's not going to hold my children. He’s not going to get to be the cool uncle I knew he was going to be,” said a tearful Micaela.

The 23-year-old Martinez, a Camp Pendleton Marine discharged in August after serving four years, was in Boston on Saturday night for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Prosecutors say for some reason, he and a friend weren't let in at a downtown bar and left, before the bouncer, Alvarro Larrama, chased after them. According to prosecutors, there was a tussle before Larrama stabbed Martinez in the chest.

Martinez was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away. Larama, 38, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Micaela remembers her brother as a kind, funny and outgoing person. As a Marine, he achieved the rank of sergeant before leaving.

“He found pride knowing that he was a help to those who needed it,” said Micaela.

Micaela says he liked to give to the homeless in San Diego and arranged Thanksgiving for Marines who couldn't go home.

“Got everyone there, at the Airbnb, and they all had Thanksgiving and felt like they were their own family,” said Micaela.

Pendleton Marines set up a GoFundMe campaign for his family, posting comments honoring his memory.

Martinez's family hopes for justice.

“I would want the message to be, for actions to have consequences …. he took away a man who had so much light and love to share and who had shared so much,” said Micaela.

Prosecutors say there is a surveillance video showing the attack.

According to loved ones, Martinez, who was living in Chicago, had plans to go to college, possibly for film production.

