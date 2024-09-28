Marine uses Miramar Air Show as way to inspire next generation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On a brisk Saturday morning, with clouds passing over MCAS Miramar, families gathered to enjoy the Miramar Air Show. Some kids, like Bradley Rossini, came to see the aircraft and learn more about them with his friend, Jovanni Valentin-Cobb.

“I don’t know much about aircraft, but [Jovanni] does, and [Jovanni] is teaching me all these cool things. It’s so interesting that we get to experience it,” Rossini said.

Valentin-Cobb attended the air show as an opportunity to envision his future in the military.

“It feels amazing. If I go into the military, I can see what I can do one day when I’m older,” Valentin-Cobb said.

Valentin-Cobb exemplifies what the air show means for Capt. Anthony Gleis, an active-duty Marine for 13 years. He’s been flying in the Marines for 12 years and has been stationed in San Diego for 10.

This year marks his second time working at the air show. For Gleis, it provides a moment to step back from his daily duties and reflect on his role in the military.

“To see the look on a young child’s face when they approach the airplane and walk around it, then watch the demonstration, it brings you back,” Gleis said. “It lets you appreciate how special what we do is.”

Growing up in a small farm town in Minnesota, Gleis was always motivated to join the military. He eventually developed a passion for aviation.

Now 13 years into his career and with two air shows under his belt, he said he’s ready for any challenge and eager to inspire the next generation of heroes.

“I’m up for any kind of flyover, any kind of demonstration. Put me in,” Gleis said.