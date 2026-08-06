Marine recruit dies following medical emergency at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (CNS) - A Marine Corps recruit died days after suffering a medical emergency during a routine physical fitness evaluation at Camp Pendleton, officials announced Thursday.

The recruit, who was assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at Tri-City Medical Center, in Oceanside, according to a news release issued Thursday by the depot. The initial medical emergency occurred on Saturday.

Military officials are withholding the recruit's identity until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation, and officials are conducting a standard medical review. The Marine Corps stated it is providing support and privacy to the recruit's family and will not release further details at this time.

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