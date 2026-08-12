Marine identified in Camp Pendleton training death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego has identified the Marine who died after a physical fitness test as 18-year-old Private Aiden Craig of Texas.

According to the Marines, Craig had experienced a medical emergency during the test on August 1.

He was taken to the Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, where he later died on August 5.

"Pvt. Craig was assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion and was on Training Day 47 of recruit training at the time of the incident," said the Marines.

The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.