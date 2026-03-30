Marine accused of stealing missile system and ammunition from Camp Pendleton, selling the items in Arizona

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Marine formerly stationed at Camp Pendleton is accused of stealing a missile system and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the base and selling the military items in Arizona, according to federal court documents obtained by ABC 10News.

A federal criminal complaint stated Cpl. Andrew Paul Amarillas faces federal charges of Conspiracy to Possess and Sell Stolen Ammunition and Commit Theft of Government Property in connection with the alleged thefts and sales.

Amarillas, who was stationed at Camp Pendleton from Feb. 2022 to Jan. 2026, allegedly used his role as Ammunition Technician Specialist at the School of Infantry West “to access and steal U.S. military property and ammunition, including at least one Javelin Missile System that was not demilitarized," according to the complaint.

In the complaint, ATF Special Agent Trevor Page stated Amarillas allegedly took the stolen property to Arizona and sold it to two individuals referred to as co-conspirators.

Additionally, the complaint stated the co-conspirators sold the military items to a company in Arizona, and that company then sold the items to other unknown parties.

According to the complaint, while Amarillas was stationed at Camp Pendleton, federal authorities began an investigation after they became aware of stolen military property being sold in Arizona and in other parts of the U.S.

During multiple undercover operations that began in 2024, federal authorities purchased and seized stolen military items that were traced back to Camp Pendleton.

“Law enforcement also determined that Amarillas signed out the stolen U.S. military Javelin Missile System and some of the stolen U.S. military ammunition,” the complaint stated.

Amarillas was arrested in Virginia on March 5. After a court appearance in that state, he was transported to Arizona with U.S. Marshals to face a judge.

According to The Associated Press, Amarillas pleaded not guilty on March 26 during his Phoenix court appearance.