Marine accused of Escondido deadly pursuit makes first court appearance

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The marine accused of leading officers on a deadly pursuit in Escondido earlier this week appeared in court Thursday for the first time.

Marine Lance Corporal John Brand pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection to the pursuit.

Prosecutors shared new details about the incident that left a woman dead and another seriously injured.

The district attorney’s office says Brand was actually out on supervised release from a previous case dating back to November, an armed car-jacking with a knife in the South Bay. Brand had been ordered to stay on the military base.

Escondido Police say instead, he led them on a pursuit, after reportedly shoplifting from a sporting goods store, eventually losing control and crashing. Prosecutors say the truck Brand was driving was stolen from the base.

The mom of the woman who died in the crash identified her as her daughter, 18-year-old Shevondia Compare-Bell, but she liked to go by Semaj.

Semaj’s mom, Shakyla Bell tells ABC 10News her daughter and Brand used to date but stayed friends after the break-up. Her daughter had just moved out and had texted her mom just hours before the crash.

Shakyla says her daughter had no reason to steal, and prosecutors say the two women in the car repeatedly asked Brand to let them get out of the car. Prosecutors say Brand refused, saying he couldn’t go to jail.

Brand faces several charges including, vehicular manslaughter, kidnapping, and evading police. Semaj’s mom now wants the military to be held accountable, for Brand’s actions, as she tries to process what happened.

ABC 10News did reach out to the Marine Corps and they responded with the following statement:

"There is an ongoing active criminal investigation involving Lance Corporal John Brand and, to ensure fair administration of justice for all concerned, we cannot share any specific information about the investigation or Lance Corporal Brand at this time. However, we are fully cooperating with all appropriate agencies in support of the investigation. Lance Corporal Brand is also presumed to be innocent until proven guilty."

If convicted Brand could face 18.5 years in prison. He was denied bail and is due back in court in February.