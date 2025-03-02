March Meowness returns at San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s time to hit the court, unleash the cuteness and shoot your shot! As college hoops take over March, San Diego Humane Society is bringing back its furociously fun March Meowness tournament—where adorable pets compete for the championship title and amazing prizes!

Now in its sixth year, March Meowness invites pet lovers to enter their best pet photos into a bracket-style showdown that mirrors NCAA’s March Madness. Think your pet has what it takes to go from the Sweet 16 to the Final Four and claim the ultimate slam dunk as this year’s champ?

How to Play:

Step 1: Enter your pet’s MVP-worthy photo between March 1-18, 2025 at sdhumane.org/contest

Step 2: The top 32 vote-getters, plus 32 SDHS staff picks, advance to the first round of 64—just like the big tournament!

Step 3: Each round, fans vote their favorite furry (or feathered or scaly!) contenders through the brackets, narrowing the field to the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and Championship Matchup.

Step 4: The March Meowness Champion is crowned on April 8, 2025!

All contest entries and voting are free—with a limit of one vote per person per day. Contestants can rally their fanbase by sharing their entry link and drumming up support!

Pawsome Prizes for Top Pets!

1st Place: $250 Visa Gift Card, plus SDHS Swag

2nd Place: $200 Visa Gift Card, plus SDHS Swag

3rd and 4th Place: $100 Visa Gift Card, plus SDHS Swag

5th-8th Place: $50 Visa Gift Card (4 winners)