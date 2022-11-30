Mar Vista High football team locker room hit by vandalism, theft

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - Several campaigns are underway to help a South Bay football team targeted in a recent break-in.

Before the Mar Vista High Mariners began their playoffs, they clinched a number five seed on a Friday night several weeks ago.

“We are all excited. Everyone goes and locks up, and celebrates for the weekend. That Monday, when we started practice, it was like, ‘Wow,’” said head coach David Moore. “Oh my goodness. It was pretty bad.”

Inside their locker room, in a building near the football field, was spray-painted graffiti. It was everywhere, including lockers and tables, much of it obscenities.

“You’re angry. Why would someone do that? It’s upsetting, because that’s your home, you know,” said football player and sophomore Arturo Rivera.

“They took Gatorade and poured stuff on our team jerseys,” said Moore.

Along with the vandalism was a heartbreaking discovery.

“Broke into the equipment room. There were bags of footballs. They took every single one of them,” said Moore.

50 footballs, more than $7,000 worth, had disappeared, and right before their first playoff game.

“We just rolled with the punches. We knew we had a big challenge, and our kids stepped up to the challenge,” said Moore.

Instead of the usual dozens of balls, the team practiced with a single football for the entire playoffs.

They would make it to the CIF semifinals, which was tied for the best result in team history. Last week, the team received an award for best sportsmanship in their division.

In the meantime, the team was scoring with the community and beyond, as word got out about the break-in.

“Coaches all around the country are like, ‘What do you need? Some are sending footballs,” said Moore.

Several fundraisers have been started to help the school recoup the losses. The donations have poured in.

“It’s amazing. Honestly it brings a tear to my eye. I’m trying not to choke up on you,” said Moore.

“It shows people care about their local kids and school,” said Rivera.

The motive for the break-in is still not known. There was a broken skylight in the roof, which may be where the vandals broke in.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.