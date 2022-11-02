Many gather in Chula Vista to celebrate and honor those on Dia De Los Muertos

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - It’s a bittersweet moment for Jackie Cota.

She’s setting up her first ever altar at the Terra Nova Plaza in Chula Vista for a Dia De Los Muertos event.

“I’m going to be honest. I have never done this before. I had two loses in the last year so, it’s been very, very hard for me.,” Cota said. “So, I wanted just to learn and I want to get closer to my loved one that I lost.”

Cota isn’t alone in honor those who've passed. Luisa Guzman and her family are celebrating and honoring different generations of their family.

“For example, my great grandma on my mom and my dad’s side. Also, a couple of uncles who have sadly passed away and a baby nephew,” Guzman said.

Organizers of the event in a strip mall parking lot off of East H Street near I-805 South said this is the first event of this size, with thousand anticipated to show, since the pandemic.

A moment to reflect and pray for those who passed in the presence of many.

“It’s not the same to have it at your house because we’re able to be around other people who share the same traditions,” Guzman said. “So, it’s really fun and to see other people’s creations.”

As fun of a night it is, it’s still an emotional one thinking on those who are no longer with their families.

“I always remember them every day,” Cota said. “But right now, it makes me happy if they can watch me; that I’m doing what I’m doing for them and to be closer to them.”

There was also a chance for a $1,000, $500, and $250 prizes to be awarded to three of the groups’ altar at the event on Tuesday evening.

