Man's death in Fallbrook under investigation

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS)- A man was found dead in Fallbrook and sheriff's detectives Thursday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Fallbrook Station were called at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday when they received a radio call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of Alturas Road in Fallbrook.

When they arrived at the scene, the deputies found the victim lying in front of a residence with injuries to his torso, according to the sheriff's office.

Personnel from the North County Fire Department were called and took the victim to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Callers who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

