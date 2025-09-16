Man's death in East County apartment under investigation

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff’s homicide detectives launched an investigation Tuesday into a man’s death at an East County apartment complex.

Just after 1:30 a.m., deputies from the Lakeside Substation were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Bradley Avenue in unincorporated El Cajon due to an assault with a deadly weapon report.

Deputies arrived to find a man with what were described as “traumatic injuries” in an apartment unit. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The events that led to the man’s death are being investigated by the sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.