Man's body discovered near trail in Chollas Lake Park

Posted at 8:50 PM, May 19, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found dead in Chollas Lake Park Wednesday.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department's Southeastern Division and the Neighborhood Policing Division responded to the area at about 9:30 a.m. and found the man in some tall grass just off of a trail, according to the department's Lt. Andra Brown.

The man's name was not released.

SDPD homicide detectives were called to the scene due to the "suspicious nature" of the death and discovered the man had sustained unspecified injuries to his upper body. However, no further information surrounding the death was released.

Anyone with information was asked to contacted the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

