Man wounded in Mission Valley machete assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One man attacked another with a machete Thursday in Mission Valley, sending the victim to a hospital with a head wound, authorities reported.

The assault in the 2300 block of Hotel Circle South took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers arrived at the site of the attack to find the victim bleeding from the head and the assailant gone, SDPD Sgt. Saum Poorsaleh said.

Paramedics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center. The severity of his injuries was not immediately clear.

The assailant, a tall man believed to be in his 40s or 50s, remained at large at midday, Poorsaleh said.

It was unclear what led to the violent encounter between the two men, described as transients who are acquainted with each other.

