Man wounded in apparent road rage shooting on SB I-805 near Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting with another vehicle Monday on the southbound 805 Freeway near 43rd Street in San Diego.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the male victim, who was driving a white Toyota 4Runner, was shot at three times by a man in an unspecified Grey sedan. The alleged shooter hit the victim in the left thigh.

Paramedics treated the victim for a gunshot wound at the scene, then took the person to a hospital with nonthreatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, driven by a female, fled the scene southbound on I-805. No further description of the woman and the alleged male shooter was released by authorities.

The details leading up to the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol San Diego’s Special Investigations Unit at (858)293-6000.