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Man with special needs ran over by vehicle in adult day care parking lot, dies at hospital

Stepping Stone Fatal 7/23/2026
Sky10
Stepping Stone Fatal 7/23/2026
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol responded to a deadly collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday morning in Fallbrook.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Stepping Stone, located at 842 S Main Ave., which is a behavioral and community-based adult day program for special needs adults.

Fallbrook fatal 7/23/2026

A 53-year-old man with special needs was lying in the parking lot when a 23-year-old employee drove in.

CHP says the driver did not see the victim on the ground and ran him over.

CHP adds that the driver was traveling between 5 and 6 mph at the time of the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

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