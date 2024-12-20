Man wanted for sexual assault of minor at City College trolley stop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's health to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a minor at the City College Trolley stop in early December.

Police say the crime happened on December 4th at 3:5 p.m. at the stop on 11th Avenue.

According to a post on the department's X page, the man ran down the platform and tapped the back of his hand against the girl's chest.

They say he then returned and intentionally dragged his arm against her chest area a second time.

The man is described as an adult with brown hair, 5’10” tall, and unshaven. He is wearing a blue T-shirt, black joggers, and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to email SDPDCentral@pd.sandiego.gov. or contact Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477, reference case 24049994.