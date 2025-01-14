Man wanted by Interpol arrested near border in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man wanted by the international police agency Interpol was arrested during a vehicle inspection in San Diego County, Customs and Border Protection officials said.

The arrest of the 44-year-old Spanish citizen occurred in the Dulzura area on Jan. 3, according to CBP officials.

Officials stated a Border Patrol agent on patrol near the U.S.-Mexico border pulled over a “suspicious” SUV on state Route 94 and conducted an immigration inspection.

“During the inspection, the agent discovered that the two passengers in the vehicle were in the U.S. illegally. The driver and passengers were arrested and transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for further processing,” according to officials.

Further record checks at the station showed the 44-year-old driver was wanted by Interpol for sexual abuse of a minor and was also in the U.S. illegally.

Officials added, “The man, who had overstayed his visa, was found to be the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice. A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is based on an arrest warrant or court order issued by the judicial authorities in the requesting country. Additionally, the man had been sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies in recent months due to the Red Notice.”

CBP officials said the driver and the two passengers “were processed for removal” and the vehicle they were in was seized.

Interpol was notified of the 44-year-old man’s arrest.