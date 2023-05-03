Man travels through multiple countries to get to US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Roble is one of dozens of migrants who were at the U.S.-Mexico border near Dairy Mart and Monument roads on Tuesday.

“I’m just trying to look better life. Just trying to have a better freedom than my country,” Roble said.

He’s come a long way searching for a better life than what he had in Somalia.

“My journey was too difficult because I [traveled] from Somalia to Turkey, Turkey to Argentina. It was a long way. It [took] me almost four months by foot and buses because I cannot take another plane because of my passport,” Roble said.

Roble told ABC 10News that monthslong journey was met with danger along the way.

“… mafias in the middle of the journey between Colombia and Panama, and again in Guatemala there was also mafia. Here in Mexico, they have a lot of mafias, they steal everything from us. We cannot even buy food,” Roble said.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the border wall, Nina Douglas and Jeff Kline have been coming here many times to give that needed food and water to Roble and other migrants.

These moments haven’t gotten any easier for them to see and hope more can be done to help these people.

“It’s just very powerful and distressing to see people who tell us that they’re fleeing violence and danger. And they’re here hoping and believing that they will find some level of safety and asylum, security,” Douglas said.

“I hope we get some help from the government as soon as you guys show them,” Roble said.

Douglas hopes that more local organizations will step in and they can join with those groups in helping the migrants at the border.