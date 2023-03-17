Watch Now
Man suspected of shooting into neighboring apartment in Vista arrested

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 26-year-old man suspected of shooting into the apartment of a neighbor during an argument in Vista was in custody Friday.

The shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Pomelo Drive regarding a shooting at an apartment complex where arriving deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff Department's Vista Station learned the suspect shot through a sliding glass door into the apartment of a neighbor, said Sgt. Seung Park.

Park said three people, including a child, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Deputies found Jose Zeferino inside a nearby apartment and recovered two ghost guns during a search of the unit. He was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, child cruelty, burglary and various other weapons and drug-related charges.

