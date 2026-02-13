Man suspected in multiple Escondido flashing incidents arrested

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man who allegedly exposed himself to schoolgirls and at least one woman in Escondido in recent weeks was arrested Thursday, authorities reported.

Hector Santa Maria Toledo, 49, is suspected of flashing the underage victims while seated in a parked white car near Orange Glen High School on the mornings of Jan. 14 and Feb. 2, according to the Escondido Police Department.

"The victims photographed the vehicle and license plate and promptly reported the incident to school officials," EPD Lt. Ryan Hicks said.

On Feb. 4, a woman who had seen social media posts regarding the incidents reported that she had been the victim of a similar crime while walking through a parking lot in the 2400 block of East Valley Parkway on Dec. 18.

Toledo, an Escondido resident, was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of five counts of annoying or molesting a minor and one charge of indecent exposure. He was being held on $110,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

"The suspect is believed to have committed additional indecent-exposure offenses within the city of Escondido," the lieutenant said.

Any other victims in the series of crimes is asked to call Detective Moe Santini at 760-839-4958.

