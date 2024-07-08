Man suspected in La Jolla motel stabbing leads chase, drives car into water off Navy Pier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man suspected of stabbing a woman at a La Jolla motel led police on a chase into downtown San Diego and then drove his car into the water near the USS Midway Museum early Monday morning.

San Diego Police said officers were called to the Shoal La Jolla Beach motel (6750 La Jolla Blvd.) at around 12:30 a.m. in response to a reported stabbing on the property.

According to police, a man believed to be a motel employee used some kind of “ruse” to enter a room with two women inside. Once inside, the worker stabbed one of the women in the chest and then fled.

Officers spotted the white Honda Civic driven by the man and pursued him into downtown and towards the Navy Pier on Harbor Drive.

A witness told ABC 10News he saw the driver do donuts and revving the car's engine in the parking lot before it sped towards the end of the pier at a high rate of speed and launched into the water.

After the witness called 911, Harbor Police and teams of San Diego Lifeguards responded and worked to rescue the driver.

After several hours, emergency crews pulled the driver and car from the water, but the driver — who was not identified — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the stabbing victim did not know the man who attacked her. She is expected to survive from her injuries.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing at the motel are under investigation.