Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man suffers severe cut to hand in downtown San Diego machete attack

items.[0].videoTitle
A man was hospitalized after he and a woman he was with were attacked by a machete-wielding man on Sixth Avenue.
Posted at 7:02 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 10:02:17-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 51-year-old man suffered a severe cut to his right hand when another man attacked him with a machete in downtown San Diego's Core Columbia neighborhood, police said Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 10:05 p.m. Wednesday on Sixth Avenue near A Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 51-year-old man and a woman he was with noticed a couple arguing, then the woman yelled at the couple and approached the other woman, Buttle said. The two women started fighting, but the 51-year-old man separated them.

Meanwhile, the other man involved in the argument went to his vehicle and took out a machete, the officer said. The suspect then swung the machete at the 51-year-old man, striking him in the right hand.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of "an almost severed hand," Buttle said, adding that the injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

The couple fled the scene in a vehicle, described only as a dark sedan, he said. The suspect was described as a man in his 30s who was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!