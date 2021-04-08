Man suffers severe cut to hand in downtown San Diego machete attack

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 51-year-old man suffered a severe cut to his right hand when another man attacked him with a machete in downtown San Diego's Core Columbia neighborhood, police said Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 10:05 p.m. Wednesday on Sixth Avenue near A Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 51-year-old man and a woman he was with noticed a couple arguing, then the woman yelled at the couple and approached the other woman, Buttle said. The two women started fighting, but the 51-year-old man separated them.

Meanwhile, the other man involved in the argument went to his vehicle and took out a machete, the officer said. The suspect then swung the machete at the 51-year-old man, striking him in the right hand.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of "an almost severed hand," Buttle said, adding that the injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

The couple fled the scene in a vehicle, described only as a dark sedan, he said. The suspect was described as a man in his 30s who was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.