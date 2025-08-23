Man suffers serious injuries in crash near Carmel Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when he lost control of his Honda Civic and crashed into an oncoming Honda Accord.

The crash was reported at 12:19 a.m. in the 15000 block of Carmel Valley Road, according to San Diego Police Officer David O'Brien.

The man was driving eastbound on Carmel Valley Road at a high rate of speed when the car drifted to the right onto the south sidewalk, he lost control and went across the eastbound lanes onto the center median, O'Brien said.

After crashing into a tree, the Civic continued into westbound lanes where it crashed into the Accord driven by an 18-year-old man, the officer said.

The Civic driver was ejected from his car, suffering life-threatening brain injuries and several fractures, O'Brien said. Both drivers were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, he said.