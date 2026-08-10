Man suffers serious injuries after crashing SUV into parked cars during pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man suffered severe injuries after allegedly crashing a stolen SUV into a telephone pole and four parked cars while fleeing from police in San Diego's Midway District, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. Sunday at 2000 San Diego Ave. Patrol officers were pursuing the man, who was driving a 2026 white Lexus TX500h northbound in the left lane, according to the San Diego Police Department.

While attempting to evade officers, the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking the west curb and a telephone pole, police reported. The Lexus continued northbound, rear-ending an unoccupied parked car and pushing it west. The impact initiated a chain-reaction crash that damaged three additional parked, unoccupied vehicles.

The driver, whose name was not released, sustained a closed fracture to his right ankle and a fractured T-11 vertebra in his spine, the department said.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. No bystanders or officers were injured.

Authorities asked anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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